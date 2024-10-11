Perpetual Ltd Sells 3,636 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,220,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $874,748,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,518,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,394,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $893,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,421 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.74.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.8 %

CRM opened at $290.17 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $281.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.30 and its 200-day moving average is $264.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $1,211,364.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,181,807.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $1,211,364.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,181,807.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $295,425.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,813.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,283,087 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

