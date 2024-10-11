Perpetual Ltd Trims Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 76.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,844,000 after buying an additional 1,460,884 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $58,843,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Realty Income by 63.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,886,000 after buying an additional 1,010,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,824,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,379,000 after acquiring an additional 885,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of O opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

