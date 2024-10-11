Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. 80,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 660,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CATX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATX. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 214.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $841,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,951,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Articles

