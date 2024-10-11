PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Short Interest Up 93.5% in September

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SDHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,409. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.

Get PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDHY. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 256,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 155,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.