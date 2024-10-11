PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Short Interest Up 93.5% in September

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:SDHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,409. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%.
Institutional Trading of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund
