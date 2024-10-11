PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of PZC stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.52. 29,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,856. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 74,055 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5,134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.