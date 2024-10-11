PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance
Shares of PZC stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.52. 29,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,856. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $7.90.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
