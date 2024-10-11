Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 5,754 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.5% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 97.6% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,152,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,731,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

