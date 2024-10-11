Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 11,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.26.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

CVS Health stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.77. 6,706,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,007,861. The company has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.