Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 4.0% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 123.3% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.3% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.8% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 554 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $891.17. 630,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $881.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $825.57. The stock has a market cap of $395.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $540.23 and a fifty-two week high of $923.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total value of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,560,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,674 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,324 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $980.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $860.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.74.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

