Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,746,000 after acquiring an additional 68,342 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 122,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 51,877 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $216.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

