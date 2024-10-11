Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 485,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 167,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 91,382 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,546,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 7,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $168.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.