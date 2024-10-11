Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $656,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $87.78 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $88.53. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

