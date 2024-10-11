Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 81 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 653.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $178.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $179.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
