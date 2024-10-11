Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,674 shares of company stock worth $5,831,324 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of COST opened at $893.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $540.23 and a 12 month high of $923.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $879.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $825.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

