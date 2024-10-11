Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Dodds Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $165.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $168.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

