Pinterest’s (PINS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.32.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $33.74 on Monday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Pinterest by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 51,455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 231,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 38.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 169,052 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.