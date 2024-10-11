Piper Sandler Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $429.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $436.00 to $429.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPZ. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $419.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $504.03.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $408.75 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $332.13 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $421.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 18.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,518,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

