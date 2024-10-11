Piper Sandler Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $59.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

