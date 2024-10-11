Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 68,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 451,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The stock has a market cap of $829.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 42.4% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 785,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,377,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 464,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,827,000 after purchasing an additional 412,486 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,149,000 after purchasing an additional 400,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

