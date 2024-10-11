Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 3,197,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,862,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.58.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 118.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 241,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 131,167 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,235,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.