Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Trading Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, Popcat (SOL) has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. Popcat (SOL) has a market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $134.22 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Popcat (SOL) Token Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s launch date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Popcat (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 1.25800009 USD and is up 7.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 249 active market(s) with $133,899,239.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

