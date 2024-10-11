Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Short Interest Update

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Trading Up 2.9 %
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 16,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,357. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87.
About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna
