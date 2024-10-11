Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Short Interest Update

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Trading Up 2.9 %

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 16,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,357. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87.

Get Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna alerts:

About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides various banking products and services in Poland and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Retail, Corporate and Investment, and Transfer center and other segments. It offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, investment funds, electronic and mobile banking services, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.