PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Lowered by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

PPG stock opened at $127.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.77. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

