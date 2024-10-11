PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Volatility in Applied Digital May Create an Entry Opportunity
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Delta’s Earnings Miss? Wall Street Calls It a Buy Opportunity
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.