Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Short Interest Update

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,200 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the September 15th total of 429,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Precision Drilling from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.25. 72,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,457. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $892.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.96. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $2.06. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $429.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Further Reading

