Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Primerica Stock Down 1.2 %

PRI stock opened at $274.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.73. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $279.89.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,081.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 85.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 493.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 45.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth $163,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

