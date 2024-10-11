Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $60.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.07. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,288.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $242,954.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,288.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,391 shares of company stock worth $3,075,454 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,983 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Primoris Services by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 582,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after buying an additional 52,274 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $28,089,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,997 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 288,651 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

