Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 456 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 292.1% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $174.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.00.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.