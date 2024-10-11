Private Advisory Group LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740,914 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $7,319,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 140.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after acquiring an additional 265,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 875,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,745,000 after purchasing an additional 149,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 886,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Cloudflare Stock Up 8.8 %

NYSE:NET opened at $92.46 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $231,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,532.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $231,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,532.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $285,366.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,546,941.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,784 shares of company stock valued at $33,130,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

