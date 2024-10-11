Private Advisory Group LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,978,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,671,062 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

