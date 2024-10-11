Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,693 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,389.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

CVLT stock opened at $160.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.19. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.70 and a 12 month high of $162.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

