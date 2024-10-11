Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.13 Million in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.10% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,595,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,476,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,595,000 after buying an additional 1,024,230 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,607,000 after acquiring an additional 641,053 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 718,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after acquiring an additional 454,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,254,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.26 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

