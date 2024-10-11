Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.56 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 141,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 78,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

