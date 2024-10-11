Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,125 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 136.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,894,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,519,000 after buying an additional 1,670,478 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,538,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,653,000 after buying an additional 63,750 shares during the last quarter. Baymount Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,185,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 913,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 63,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC now owns 884,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,458,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

KRE opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.71. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.