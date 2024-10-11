Private Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 441.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.97. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

