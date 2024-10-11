Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,218 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $49.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

