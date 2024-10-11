Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 730 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 553,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DVLU opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $32.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $31.03.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
