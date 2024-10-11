Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Procure Space ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Procure Space ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. Procure Space ETF has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Procure Space ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.1812 dividend. This is a boost from Procure Space ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

Procure Space ETF Company Profile

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

