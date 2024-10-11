Profit Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 295.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 121.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $4,036,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 283,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,714,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.70 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,184 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,331 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

