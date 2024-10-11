Profit Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Profit Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.38.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $410.54. The company had a trading volume of 456,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.21 and its 200 day moving average is $357.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $420.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

