Profit Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,616,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,889,000 after buying an additional 243,931 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the period. Finally, Georgetown University raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Georgetown University now owns 74,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

PG traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.19. 923,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,655,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $177.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.05.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

