Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 9,155 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the quarter. Insperity accounts for about 1.7% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Insperity by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,188,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,247,000 after buying an additional 197,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,696,000 after purchasing an additional 182,773 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Insperity by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,323,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Insperity by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,013,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,475,000 after purchasing an additional 118,902 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 734,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,973,000 after buying an additional 37,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Insperity Stock Performance

NSP stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,793. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.61. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $119.40.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,956,967.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.