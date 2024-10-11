Profit Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,288 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. BOX accounts for about 2.5% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BOX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,329,000 after buying an additional 2,249,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 4,889.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,031,000 after buying an additional 796,934 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 10.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,340,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,882,000 after buying an additional 699,882 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in BOX by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,953,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after acquiring an additional 421,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,374,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,248,000 after acquiring an additional 386,149 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded BOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $32.74. 338,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,700. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $33.95.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.52 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. BOX’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,513,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,944,530.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,513,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,944,530.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at $954,157.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,337,180. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.