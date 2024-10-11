ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.12. ProFrac shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 128,340 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACDC shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ProFrac

ProFrac Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.64 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 6,136 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $42,890.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,411,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,105,378.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,933,600 shares of company stock worth $12,207,161. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACDC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ProFrac by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter worth $44,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.