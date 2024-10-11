Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Trading Up 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.39). 1,704,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 833,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.90 ($1.29).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prs Reit from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £573.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Prs Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,636.36%.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

