Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $109.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.69.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $124.20. The company had a trading volume of 159,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,671. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $128.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after buying an additional 5,154,865 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 97.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 724,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,874,000 after acquiring an additional 357,300 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $35,855,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,542,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,134,000 after acquiring an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $16,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.