PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.14.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHM stock opened at $138.65 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $145.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

