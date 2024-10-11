PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $165.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.
PHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.14.
PulteGroup Stock Performance
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PulteGroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup
In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
