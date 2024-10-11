Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Reduced by Zacks Research

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.16). The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($4.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.01) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCOI

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $79.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $100,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,138.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $100,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,138.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,369,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,373,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,444,627.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,057. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 207.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 17.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.