Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for UFP Industries, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $134.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.29. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $137.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 13.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in UFP Industries by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 114,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 299.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

About UFP Industries

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.