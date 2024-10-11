Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Lowered by Analyst

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FedEx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.56. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $19.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $21.86 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FDX. HSBC downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Daiwa America downgraded FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $264.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. FedEx has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in FedEx by 14.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in FedEx by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

